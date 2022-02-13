Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Burrow completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 250 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He tacked on five carries for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry .

Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

