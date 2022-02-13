Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is unable to catch a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 81 passes for a team-best 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times and averages 85.6 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 54-yard performance against the Chiefs on six catches and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Chase has 20 receptions (27 targets) for 279 yards and one touchdown, averaging 93.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

