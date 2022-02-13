Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Stafford recorded 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 81.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) while going 72-for-100 (72% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive