NFL

Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086AEn_0eD0wOlp00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Stafford recorded 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 81.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 905 passing yards (301.7 per game) while going 72-for-100 (72% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Matthew Stafford
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

