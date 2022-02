The inept thriller “Blacklight” tells of a conspiracy by the FBI to bring “law and order” via different schemes that involve the deaths of American citizens. In the beginning of the film, we see the hit-and-run assassination of a young, popular politician meant to look like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s an upsetting moment, in part because we had just seen her rally people in Washington D.C. by clamoring for healthcare for all, and now the movie makes us envision what a crushing system could do to that in an instant. Inspired by true conspiracies, director Mark Williams’ “Blacklight” is a weak recommendation to just read up on the history of FBI’s COINTELPRO and J. Edgar Hoover instead.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO