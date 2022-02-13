ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xELoi_0eD0w6y000

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kupp's 220 receiving yards total is 115.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (104.5).
  • Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp recorded 11 catches for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Kupp has contributed with 386 yards on 25 grabs and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 32 times and put up 128.7 receiving yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals fans think the Super Bowl was rigged and they’re so, so wrong

Cincinnati Bengals fans think Super Bowl 56 was rigged, but they couldn’t be more wrong about it. Heck, even Zac Taylor disagrees. Bengals fans weren’t thrilled with the officiating at the end of Super Bowl 56. With the Rams in the red zone, Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to force what NFL fans thought would be fourth down.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Nbc#The Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bengals didn’t call timeout and helped Matthew Stafford hit his rushing over

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions and there are certainly bettors out there who are wealthier because of it. That is if your ticket didn’t crumble after parlaying the Rams ML with one of the crazy number of props that this game provided. One prop that had legs until literally the last play of the game was Matthew Stafford’s over/under of 5.5 rushing yards.
NFL
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
CBS Sports

Madden NFL 22 Super Bowl simulation: Rams blow out Bengals with first-half onslaught in Super Bowl LVI

The NFL world is knocking on the door of Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals duking it out for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If you're anything like me, you've essentially been counting down the seconds leading up to the Super Bowl ever since Championship Sunday. I'll even admit that I subjected myself to watching a flag football competition -- otherwise known as the Pro Bowl -- just to get my football fix.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Vernon Hargreaves commits dumbest penalty in Super Bowl history

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was inactive for Super Bowl 56, but he still picked up a penalty on a costly mistake. The Cincinnati Bengals were down 13-3 in the first half of Super Bowl 56, but the momentum shifted in their favor after running back Joe Mixon threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver. Said momentum continued when safety Jessie Bates picked off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver Van Jefferson.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy