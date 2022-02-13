Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kupp's 220 receiving yards total is 115.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (104.5).

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp recorded 11 catches for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Kupp has contributed with 386 yards on 25 grabs and four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 32 times and put up 128.7 receiving yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive