ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOTKg_0eD0vk1u00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sony Michel in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Sony Michel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Michel has churned out a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's handled 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards, 69.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
  • Michel will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Michel put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Michel has taken 24 carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Sports Oddsmakers#Nbc#The Cincinnati Bengals
FanSided

Bengals fans think the Super Bowl was rigged and they’re so, so wrong

Cincinnati Bengals fans think Super Bowl 56 was rigged, but they couldn’t be more wrong about it. Heck, even Zac Taylor disagrees. Bengals fans weren’t thrilled with the officiating at the end of Super Bowl 56. With the Rams in the red zone, Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to force what NFL fans thought would be fourth down.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Is Ready For The Super Bowl

In just over 24 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Neither team had an easy road to the Super Bowl. The Bengals were forced to go to Kansas City and square off against the defending AFC champion Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Rams were forced to go on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Injury update provided on Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl 56

A heartbreaking moment occurred during the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury. NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya provided an update on Beckham Jr. just before the two teams went into the locker room for halftime. She said the wide receiver is questionable to return and is dealing with a left knee injury. It was a non-contact injury, not looking promising for a player that has been waiting to play in a Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bengals didn’t call timeout and helped Matthew Stafford hit his rushing over

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions and there are certainly bettors out there who are wealthier because of it. That is if your ticket didn’t crumble after parlaying the Rams ML with one of the crazy number of props that this game provided. One prop that had legs until literally the last play of the game was Matthew Stafford’s over/under of 5.5 rushing yards.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy