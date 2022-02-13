Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sony Michel in his Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Sony Michel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has churned out a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's handled 208 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards, 69.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.

Michel will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Bengals have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Michel put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Michel has taken 24 carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

