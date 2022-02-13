ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Boyd in his Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) stands ready to run a route while warming up before the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. If We Dont Get To The Super Bowl At Least Ill Know I Went Out Fighting And Doing Everything I Got To Do Because We Have A Super Bowl Team

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Boyd has reeled in 67 passes (94 targets) for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Rams.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Boyd totaled 19 yards on four receptions.
  • Boyd's 10 catches (14 targets) have netted him 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

