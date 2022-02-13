Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Mixon in his Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has racked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his lone career matchup against them, Mixon recorded 66 rushing yards against the Rams, 6.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.2 yards per game.

This year the Rams have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mixon put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).

He put up 27 yards on three catches.

During his last three games, Mixon has collected 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 52 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive