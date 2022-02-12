PHOTO GALLERY: Lubbock Monterey-Wylie boys basketball (80 images)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially a Super Bowl champion. In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 12-5 record. In the postseason, Stafford led Los Angeles to victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers before engineering a comeback drive in the team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

