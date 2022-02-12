PHOTO GALLERY: Lubbock Monterey-Wylie boys basketball (80 images)

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.
BEIJING (AP) — The decision came down in the midst of a brisk, sunny day in Beijing, after a late-night hearing that stretched into morning. There was never much doubt about the outcome. That’s the way it goes with the Russians. They dope. They’re caught. They slink away...
A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
(The Hill) — The father of a boy who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School climbed a construction crane near the White House on Monday in an effort to encourage action on gun violence. Manuel Oliver — the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died...
A 29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating Sunday. Erin Jackson earned her first Olympic medal in the women’s 500- meter speed skating race at the Beijing Games, an event Team USA has not won since 1994. Jackson finished her lap in a mere 37.04 seconds.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially a Super Bowl champion. In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 12-5 record. In the postseason, Stafford led Los Angeles to victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers before engineering a comeback drive in the team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
