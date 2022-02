Victoria Eavis asked: “Should Cheney keep her head down to improve her odds of reelection? Or would you like her to continue her criticism of the former president?” I think this goes far beyond a simple war of words between Cheney and Trump or whether she should just sit down and shut up to keep her job. It’s about preserving our democracy. It’s about adhering to the rule of law. It’s about not letting a would-be fascist dictator get away with attempting to overthrow our democratic republic.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO