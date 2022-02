Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest support is present at $0.00001831. SHIB/USD is currently trading at $0.0.00003141. The Shiba Inu price analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency has entered a positive market and appears to have broken through resistance. While there was some volatility last week, bulls kept it going, which is something of an accomplishment in its own right. For example, following yesterday’s rise in price, the value of SHIB rose dramatically and climbed as high as $0.00003463 before pulling back to its current level at $0.00003312 as of this writing. However, that’s still gain from last week’s low and suggests that the bullish movement is still alive and kicking for now – even if it isn’t moving too far or fast.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO