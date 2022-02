After their closest meet so far this season last Friday, a 197.750-197.650 victory over No. 22 UCLA, the No. 3 University of Utah gymnastics team traveled to the Bay Area to face the University of California, Berkeley on Saturday night. So far this year, the Utah Red Rocks have not had an easy schedule, as they have faced a top-25 team in every meet up to this point in the season, including No. 11 Cal on Saturday.

