On Site: Rams Super Bowl storylines to help place your bets ahead of SB LVI

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tony Anderson and USA Today columnist Mike Jones breakdown the storylines to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

