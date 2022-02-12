ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kodak Black shot after Justin Bieber concert, per report

By Garrett Phillips
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Ca. (CBS12) — Rapper Kodak Black was shot on Saturday in Hollywood, California. According to TMZ, Black was one of three who sustained injuries during a shooting during an...

