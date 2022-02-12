Kodak Black shot after Justin Bieber concert, per report

One of Eminem’s fans was rapping along to Slim Shady during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, and that fan – Justin Bieber – was nailing every single word!. Was this Justin Bieber auditioning for an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, or just him feeling himself during the SBLVI Halftime Show? Either way, Justin, 27, was spotted in his feelings when Eminem’s turn came to perform. Justin was recorded rapping along to “Lose Yourself” while on the field of SoFi Stadium, and Biebs was nailing every word. It was pretty epic, and Justin appeared to love every moment.
