ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kodak Black shot after Justin Bieber concert, per report

By Garrett Phillips
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Ca. (CBS12) — Rapper Kodak Black was shot on Saturday in Hollywood, California. According to TMZ, Black was one of three who sustained injuries during a shooting during an...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Kodak Black Wants DreamDoll As His Valentine

This Valentine’s Day may be different this year, given the novel pandemic. Though, people continue to date virtually and even flirt online. Kodak Black definitely flirted up a storm this week with one lady in particular. The rap star is no stranger to flirting with some of the most famous women in the industry. So far, he crushed on Zendaya and Nicki Minaj in the past. Now the Florida-native rapper wants upcoming emcee DreamDoll to be as his Valentine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The Shooter

Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The party was taking place at The Nice Guy, and the entire event was attended by some of hip-hop's biggest names.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

Kodak Black, Three Others Injured in Shooting Outside L.A. Concert Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other individuals were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a shooting outside a lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the hour after the venue had concluded hosting an unofficial afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Steals...Again

Kodak Black continues his shameless stealing streak. Just a few days ago, the "Love & War" rapper hopped on Instagram to let his 11.4 million followers know that he had stolen a pickled sausage while stopped at a gas station, resulting in some pretty serious clowning at the Florida native's expense.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound Following Justin Bieber Party

Los Angeles, CA – An altercation following a Justin Bieber party in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI resulted in Kodak Black and three others being shot. According to NBC News, Kodak, real name Bil Kapri, was outside of a West Hollywood restaurant when shots rang out, striking him and three other men. Kodak was shot in the leg according to TMZ as two men were transported via ambulance and two others drove themselves to the hospital. All are expected to survive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Justin Bieber
NME

Shooting outside Justin Bieber Super Bowl party injures four people

A shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party last night (February 11) has left four people injured, according to reports. The pop star performed at Los Angeles venue Pacific Design Center last night before moving onto club The Nice Guy, ahead of the Super Bowl taking place at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (February 13).
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Raps Along With Eminem At The Super Bowl From The Field: Watch

One of Eminem’s fans was rapping along to Slim Shady during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, and that fan – Justin Bieber – was nailing every single word!. Was this Justin Bieber auditioning for an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, or just him feeling himself during the SBLVI Halftime Show? Either way, Justin, 27, was spotted in his feelings when Eminem’s turn came to perform. Justin was recorded rapping along to “Lose Yourself” while on the field of SoFi Stadium, and Biebs was nailing every word. It was pretty epic, and Justin appeared to love every moment.
NFL
Dallas Observer

Kodak Black and Atlantic Records Sign Irving Rapper 2G.Kaash

The buzz around controversial North Texas rapper 2G.Kaash has been growing for a couple of years now. Around this time last year, the Irving native was sitting in a cell, fighting for his life, looking at anywhere from five to 99 years in prison on murder charges. In May 2021, a grand jury freed him after ruling the case as self-defense. Now he's putting the past behind him and starting the next chapter of his career by signing a record deal with Sniper Gang Records, the label of multi-platinum selling recording artist Kodak Black, and in partnership with Atlantic Records.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tmz
BBC

Kodak Black 'stable' after shooting, lawyer says

Kodak Black is "in stable condition" after being shot in the leg, according to his lawyer. The rapper, real name Bill K Kapri, was among four people shot in the early hours on Saturday in West Hollywood. Lawyer Bradford Cohen posted a statement on Instagram saying "there was an unprovoked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Announces New Album "Back For Everything" Release Date

"Super Gremlin" is one of the hottest hip-hop songs on the planet right now and Kodak Black is taking advantage of the renewed interest in his music to announce the upcoming release of his new album, Back For Everything. The first album of a few to release this year from Kodak Black, the Florida-based rapper has announced that the body of work will be released on February 25, just three days after Kanye West's Donda 2 and Lil Durk's 7220.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy