Kodak Black shot after Justin Bieber concert, per report

The buzz around controversial North Texas rapper 2G.Kaash has been growing for a couple of years now. Around this time last year, the Irving native was sitting in a cell, fighting for his life, looking at anywhere from five to 99 years in prison on murder charges. In May 2021, a grand jury freed him after ruling the case as self-defense. Now he's putting the past behind him and starting the next chapter of his career by signing a record deal with Sniper Gang Records, the label of multi-platinum selling recording artist Kodak Black, and in partnership with Atlantic Records.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO