Nottingham Forest 2-2 Stoke City: Ryan Yates salvages point for hosts

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstitute Ryan Yates snatched an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point for 10-man Nottingham Forest against Stoke. The Potters looked set for victory after home keeper Brice Samba was sent off, conceding a late penalty that Lewis Baker converted to make it 2-1. But Yates nodded home in the...

www.bbc.co.uk

