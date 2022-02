Hello, my customers are frequently getting an "error changing permissions to 040755" dialog on MacOS when trying to install over an existing folder in their Documents folder. Unfortunately, the location is set by the environment they work in and I'd like to avoid having to maintain an updater which only replaces changed files. On https://communities.vmware.com/t5/InstallBuilder-Discussions/Permissions-Errors-on-Mac/td-p/2312791 I found some example code which seemed like a potential fix (see below). Unfortunately, InstallBuilder throws an error when trying to include it (even after adding the missing quotes). Or is the answer simply to first delete the folder in question with a pre-installation action. Thank you for your help.

