We are about to get a new VMware vSphere 7 Essentials Kit to use with a new server. Essentials can be used in 3 hosts. We have an older server (Dell R330), which is not in the compatibility list, but in the 6.7 list. Can we use the license to install Esxi 7 to the new server and Esxi 6.7 to the old?

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO