PUBG Mobile or BGMI is going to celebrate its fourth anniversary in the coming days. Ahead of the big event, the game will introduce the brand new 1.9.0 update. In this forthcoming update, the whole universe of PUBG Mobile or BGMI is expected to get an attractive makeover that includes new features, events, lucky draws, vehicles, guns, etc along with the game collaborating with new brands. In this PUBG Mobile or BGMI 1.9.0 update leaks article, we are going to discuss the list of features that the PUBG Mobile or BGMI 1.9.0 Update might feature when it releases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO