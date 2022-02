Grapple Dog is an exhilarating, fast paced 2D platformer. Does it hold up against the big names in the genre? The Finger Guns Review. The Super Mario Effect. Ever heard of it? If not, let me enlighten you (or quickly look up Mark Rober’s TED talk on it). In short, it’s an extremely interesting concept that’s derives from the lessons learnt from failure in the Super Mario games. As you’re probably aware, it’s a game that punishes, but also motivates. A game where the full joy is in the win and a life lost is a lesson learnt if it’s framed in the right way. The failings along the way don’t matter because there is such a thrill in learning to win, conquering the end and how that relates to stumbling in life.

