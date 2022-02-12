Nikki Nair Goes to “Step 2” of His Career with New Label Launch

Mersiv and SuperAve. blend freeform bass and catchy hip-hop beats to create the How I Step EP – out now on Deadbeats. A collaboration between Mersiv and SuperAve. is sure to be music to any bass lover’s ears. Both artists have climbed their way up the ranks of the bass scene with releases on prestigious labels such as WAKAAN. SuperAve. even released a “Dreams,” a track that was featured on Mersiv’s MorFlo Records via the Dreamscape compilation and played as support for several of his headlining shows. It was only a matter of time before these two artists and their distinctive styles came together.

