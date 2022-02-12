Nikki Nair Goes to “Step 2” of His Career with New Label Launch

Hartshorn stopped by ahead of his debut at Basscon Wasteland to curate a playlist highlighting his uplifting sound and biggest influences. Hartshorn has consistently spread UK hardcore sounds all over the world for nearly a decade. Hailing from Denver, he’s cemented himself a place in hard dance music with his infectious sounds and speedy beats, securing releases on Keeping The Rave Alive, 24/7 Hardcore, Basscon Records, and recently became the first American artist to release on Electric Fox with “Wind Me Up.” With a number of UK tours under his belt, this champion of happy hardcore looks to continue to elevate the sound in 2022 with his debut at Southern California’s premier hardstyle event, Basscon Wasteland.
Comments / 0