More than a decade ago, a NASA spacecraft intentionally blasted a crater into the moon's surface, throwing a cloud of ice and volatiles that had likely been trapped there for billions of years into space. Now, a new analysis of the elemental abundances of that cloud suggests that impacting comets deposited those volatiles from less than 1 billion years ago to as many as 3.5 billion years ago. It adds another piece to the puzzle of the moon's (and Earth's) history and underscores how lunar ices and volatiles can shed light on the past.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO