PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid said he's glad to be done answering questions about "that subject" now that the Ben Simmons saga is officially in the past for the 76ers. "Yeah, I'm happy that I'm not going to be answering any more questions about that subject," Embiid said after finishing with 25 points and 19 rebounds in 35 minutes in a 100-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. "It's good that, not just for me, but my teammates, the whole organization. The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I'm glad that everybody has moved on.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO