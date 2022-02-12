Idaho State wins third straight with 79-62 trouncing of Eastern Washington

Sunlight sparkled in through the windows of Reed Gym, illuminating the faces of Idaho State’s players, who had just built the world’s smallest five-point lead. They looked frustrated, exasperated, like they couldn’t believe what had transpired over the last several minutes of this home matchup with Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon.

As they walked off the court and into the locker room for the intermission, their faces told the story of the first half, when they built a lead as wide as 19, then watched it shrink as they lost turnovers, missed layups and struggled to get the stops that swung the game in the first place.

An hour later, Idaho State created more separation and secured a 79-62 win over Eastern Washington, and the feeling that lingered at halftime vanished into the afternoon air. The Bengals are one of the Big Sky’s best teams. The Eagles are one of its worst. For the most part, both teams played like it in the second half.

“We’re absolutely happy. Absolutely happy,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We could have easily lost this game if we didn’t make some adjustments at halftime, and the players didn’t take it upon themselves to try to play better. I’ve seen it a lot of times when people lose games like this. I thought they responded. I think there’s a lot of great lessons to be learned in this game.”

For Idaho State, the good news was this: Callie Bourne turned in one of her best games of the season, posting 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. She also hit two of four shots from deep, forcing the Eagles to think about a part of her game she usually doesn’t tap into. She changed this game more than any this season.

Mostly, that explains how the Bengals (16-8, 12-3 Big Sky) found ways to restore their lead. The other part of the explanation involves Tomekia Whitman, who tallied 22 points and nine rebounds, including the second of back-to-back triples, which gave ISU a seven-point lead. From there, Idaho State never trailed by fewer than five.

Thank senior Montana Oltrogge for that too. She registered 16 points on two triples, but she also swatted away a couple shots, which was part of ISU’s sterling defensive effort on the afternoon: Eastern Washington shot 34% from the field, lost 16 turnovers and connected on just 3 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.

“The halftime talk was, we’ve gotta do a better job guarding the drive and defending in transition,” Sobolewski said. “She gave it her best effort. That’s the product of her helping the team try to change their thinking and make some plays.”

Some of the best ones the Bengals made came when they moved the ball. They logged 21 assists on 32 made shots. Bourne handed out seven of those, but Ellie Smith also totaled four, as did Diaba Konate. For ISU, the important part is the team is finding consistency in that department: In Thursday’s win over Idaho, the Bengals dished out 23 assists on 40 made field goals.

“We all trust each other, and we do love passing the ball,” Bourne said. “I think we get excited when we pass and someone else makes a shot. I think we get a lot of enjoyment out of that. We have a lot of scorers on our team, so we love sharing it, and that’s what makes us strong.”

“When you’re seeing teams that you’re getting ready to play against and they have very few assists,” Sobolewski added, “well, you just focus on a couple people that are actually passing the ball and the ones that aren’t, that helps your defense. We’re older, and we have a high level of skill at certain positions that helps us too.”

It helps when Idaho State can run in the process. On Saturday, the Bengals recorded 10 fast break points — and 23 points off turnovers — so when they found shooters in transition, they became Morpheus in The Matrix: Take the blue pill and stop the ball, or take the red pill and get out to shooters. Have fun making a choice.

“It’s supplemental offense for us,” Sobolewski said. “It’ll help with things here or there, creating a lead or playing off some energy. I think down the stretch, people are gonna get better and better at their transition defense and with taking care of the ball.”

The more the Bengals play like they did Saturday — the more they turn games into track meets — they’ll be even tougher to beat when March comes.

First, though, Idaho State has a few more games in February. Up next are two road tests, against Northern Colorado on Thursday and against Sacramento State next Saturday. The Bengals have beaten the Bears. They haven’t topped the Hornets. For ISU, this season has always been about repeating as conference champions, but two more regular-season wins wouldn’t hurt.