Bears Inch Closer To School Records

By T&F
calbears.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman David Foster And Senior Ben Micallef Move To Second All-Time. Don Kirby Elite Invitational Results | Husky Classic Results. Cal track & field finished up their split-squad weekend on Saturday afternoon with more successes for the program, recording 5 all-time Top 10 marks and three Top-3 finishes on the day...

calbears.com

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
gohuskies.com

Huskies Sweep Portland State 7-0

SEATTLE, Wash.— The Washington men's tennis team beat Portland State 7-0 in the dual match. The Huskies (8-0) are still undefeated this season as they go into ITA National Men's Team Indoor Championships, next weekend. Washington men's tennis hasn't been 8-0 since 2003. "We are going to rest up...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bulldogs beat Converse on Senior Night, inch closer to .500

There are still five games remaining, including a home game, in the regular season and potentially m... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
David Foster
Wyoming News

'Everything checked out': Air Force transfer Dru Polidore found good fit at Montana State

Dru Polidore was initially hesitant to drop from the Football Bowl Subdivision to the Football Championship Subdivision. Then he learned more about Montana State. “I’d rather be on one of the best in the FCS than be on a FBS team that’s subpar,” Polidore told 406mtsports.com. Polidore, a redshirt freshman defensive back, transferred from Air Force to MSU in November and signed a month later. He got to Bozeman in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
#Bears#Track And Field#Mile Run#Cal#Maltese
calbears.com

Ivey Wins Three Races To Lead Bears On Senior Day

BERKELEY – In the final dual meet of the season, senior Isabel Ivey captured three events and senior Ema Rajic won another as No. 8 Cal and No. 5 Stanford battled Saturday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Complex. In the end, the Cardinal emerged with a 167-133 victory over the Golden Bears.
BERKELEY, CA
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Cruise Past Eagles in Eugene, 6-1

Box Score EUGENE, Ore. – The Portland Pilots took advantage of a shorthanded Eastern Washington squad in a 6-1 women's tennis victory Saturday afternoon at the Student Tennis Center on the University of Oregon campus. The Pilots were spotted leads in both doubles and singles as the Eagles (1-5)...
EUGENE, OR
calbears.com

Cal Falls At No. 8 Stanford 4-0

STANFORD, Calif. – California men's tennis fell to eighth-ranked Stanford, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Cardinal clinched its win when top-ranked Arthur Fery defeated Cal senior Yuta Kikuchi in singles. Cal's record fell to 3-3 after the nonconference Big Slam, while Stanford improved...
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
calbears.com

No. 4 Cal Falls To No. 5 Pepperdine At ITA Indoors

MADISON, Wis. – California women's tennis played another hard-fought match with Pepperdine on Saturday, but this time the fourth-ranked/fourth-seeded Golden Bears lost to the fifth-ranked/fifth-seeded Waves, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. The Bears play a consolation match on Sunday to close out their...
MADISON, WI
Baker City Herald

Badgers roll past Cove in league finale

NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley and Cove boys basketball teams met for a high-stakes Old Oregon League matchup on Friday, Feb. 12, with the Badgers coming out on top 76-50 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Leopards started off strong, taking a 14-11 lead by...
COVE, OR
calbears.com

Bears Host Utes For Sunday Matinee

BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball continues its homestand when Utah comes to Haas Pavilion for a Sunday matinee. The Bears and Utes will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Bay Area. Krista Blunk and Drew Shiller will once again handle the play-by-play duties from courtside. Fans can follow along via live stats at Statbroadcast.com.
BERKELEY, CA
Maui News

MIL race heats up as Na Alii hand Bears first loss of season

WAILUKU — The race for the Maui Interscholastic League Division I boys soccer championship — and the league’s two state berths — continues to be a dogfight. Angus Daniels scored 10 minutes in and Bailey Hofmann added another first-half goal off a free kick to fuel Na Alii’s 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Baldwin on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.
WAILUKU, HI
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed South to Face Ducks

THE GAME: The Oregon State women's basketball team will head south on Sunday to take on No. 24 Oregon at Matt Knight Arena. The game is slated to tip at 1 p.m. FOLLOW ALONG: The Beavers' game vs. Oregon can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks with Ann Schatz and Mary Murphy on the call. The game will air live on KEJO 1240 in Corvallis with Ron Callan on the call, and live stats will be available at OSUBeavers.com. Live updates for all Oregon State women's basketball games can be found on twitter @BeaverWBB.
CORVALLIS, OR

