A new art exhibit will be opening at the 6 Bridges Gallery at 77 Main St. in Maynard on Wednesday, Feb. 16. “Remnants of the Past” will feature works by Jeanne D’Amico, Natalie MacKnight, Brent Mathison, and Judith Stein. The pieces included in the exhibit will highlight the importance of the past in guiding creative pursuits. The works are of a variety of mediums and will include ceramics, photographs, collages, and paintings. For anyone who is unable to visit the exhibit in person, it is available online at 6bridges.gallery.

MAYNARD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO