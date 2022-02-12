First Annual Texas Craft Brewers Cup

On Saturday February 19th 11:30-4pm on Royal Palm Pointe, Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach will once again host the Florida Craft Brew and Wingfest where there will be over 200 craft beers for tasting. In addition, JJ Taylor Distributing is bringing 2 draft trucks as is Southern Eagle Distributing so you can buy a tasting bracelet or simply buy a draft beer. There are 20 local restaurants, nonprofits and independents vying for the Best Wings in Vero in each catergory with judging done by City of Vero Beach Department heads. Entertainment will be provided by Tumbleweeds with Professors Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus 11:30-1:30 East Stage, Shuffle Tones 11:30-1:30 West Stage, East Harbor 2-4 West Stage and Dave Scott 2-4 East Stage. There will be two huge Jumbo-Trons to promote sponsors like the Vero Beach Outlets our presenting sponsor.. Sunrise is expecting the largest crowd ever…upwards of 15,000 will attend the annual fundraiser.
