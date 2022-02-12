WATCH: Big Game Roundtable With Jim Hill And The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell And Akbar Gbajabiamila

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – CBS Los Angeles Sports Director, Jim Hill sat down with Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of ‘The Talk’ on CBS to talk about Sunday’s big game!

This group is no stranger to professional football.

Hill played professional football for the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Gbajabiamila played for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins, and, while never actually playing professionally, O’Connell is a self-proclaimed die-hard Chargers fan. He is also no stranger to sportscasting, serving as occasional co-host of Chargers pre-game and halftime shows on KCBS.

Watch as the trio talk football, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Super Bowl picks and Los Angeles sports.

The Roundtable also features CBS Los Angeles sports anchor, Chris Hayre who is joined by two football insiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic and Sarina Morales from Bally Sports. Watch as they offer insights into the game and what to expect, as well as their thoughts on some of the fun ‘prop bets’ making their way around the internet.