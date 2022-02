Flight Attendant dropped a haunting re-imagining of “In The Pines” on Friday and I can’t stop talking about it. I feel like most people consider this a Nirvana cover, which is fair, but obviously this song was around long before Nirvana famously covered it for their MTV unplugged back in 1993. Flight Attendant are one of those bands that give you hope for the music industry. Rarely a band comes along that blazes their own trail and is un-apologetically unique and themselves these days, so when one does, it’s hard to not take notice of them. That’s exactly who Flight Attendant is in 2022. A band that has something to say and whether or not you dig them, you are going to listen up. To me Flight Attendant are by far one of the most important bands in rock n roll these days, Do yourself a favor and turn this one up NOW.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO