A cluster of three insiders including the CEO purchased shares of PayPal last week. PayPal (PYPL) went public twenty years ago in February 2002, but its stint as a public company was short lived. Just a few months after the company’s IPO at $13 per share, eBay (EBAY) decided to acquire the company for $1.5 billion much to the delight of the PayPal Mafia, that went on to found a plethora of very successful companies, including LinkedIn (Reid Hoffman), Yelp (NYSE:YELP) (Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons), Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) (Peter Theil) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) (Max Levchin), just to name a few.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO