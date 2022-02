Anyone who’s ever tried wrestling footwear onto their dog already knows that the best dog boots for winter are, simply, the ones that they’ll actually tolerate. Because, as much as we may laugh at those videos of beleaguered dogs walking marionette-style in their cute little booties, it’s important for dogs with sensitive feet (or those who live in especially cold climates) to go outside with some kind of paw protection during the winter months. Somewhere out there, a million huskies just scoffed at the idea of fearing the snow.

