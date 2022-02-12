Quest for Aussie Red Wheat

Soybeans were mostly lower on spread trade and profit taking, with most months peeling back from the recent highs. That mostly lower finish came despite beans continuing to watch weather concerns in Argentina and southern Brazil. More yield loss is likely in that part of South America, while rain in central and northern Brazil is delaying early harvest activity and impacting quality. There are also uncertainties about interior transportation infrastructure being sufficient to get those beans to port. Unknown destinations and China both bought new crop U.S. soybeans, 332,000 and 132,000 tons, respectively. That was the third business day in a row with an announced sale of U.S. beans for a running total of 1.266 million tons, including 501,000 tons of old crop and 765,000 tons of new crop. The 2022/23 marketing year for soybeans starts September 1st. Soybean meal was up modestly, hitting new highs, and bean oil was down, adjusting product spreads. Bean oil picked up additional pressure from a drop in crude oil and global vegetable oils, including Malaysian palm oil. Statistics Canada says that nation’s canola supply at the end of 2021 was 7.561 million tons, below pre-report estimates and a drop of 43.1% on the year, while soybean stocks were 3.285 million tons, 6.4% lower.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO