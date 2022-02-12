GALLERY: WMHS celebrates senior nights for winter sports

SALISBURY — On a nearly balmy Saturday, plenty of snow was still on the ground for the 96th annual Jumpfest, at Satre Hill by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association. Young ski jumpers from all over competed in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament on Saturday and will take part in the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships on Sunday. The eastern division’s Junior National Team will be named after Sunday’s events.

