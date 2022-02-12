GALLERY: WMHS celebrates senior nights for winter sports

Both the Henderson Lady Lions and the Tatum Lady Eagles celebrated their senior players during their Senior Night games. The Lady Lions honored their six senior players during Monday’s home game against Kilgore. Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was rescheduled due to severe weather and HISD’s school closure.
The Lady Dragons faced off against the Skyline Hawks at home Feb. 4 while the boys team played at Skyline. In the first quarter, the Lady Dragons took the lead, 19-10. They grew the lead to 29-18 at the half and inched up to 31-27 after three. The final score was 47-34, Dragons—putting their season record at 9-7.
Wiscasset Middle High School has announced its second quarter honor roll for 2021-22: Highest honors: Audra Pekich; high honors: Pharrell Curtis, Natalie Dunbar, Dylyn Phillips, Devon Roy, Ella Travis and Olivia Whitaker; and honors: Alexis Sylvia. Grade 7. High honors: Genesis Andrews, Charlotte Bickford, Lily Dumais, Alana Gray, Trevor Hamlin,...
The La Grange girls basketball team had quite a finish to their regular season. Friday the Lady Leps beat Giddings 55-37 in a tiebreaker for the district title. That vaults the La Grange girls (who have a 28-7 overall record) into a first round playoff matchup against Lake Belton (which has a 19-10 overall record and was the fourth play finisher in District 19-4A). That area round game will be…
Mike Logue liked the effort the Eisenhower girls basketball team showed on Senior Night, but the Knights couldn’t overcome Seneca’s balance. Lauren Konkol tallied a game-high 16 points and six of her teammates found the scoring column as the Bobcats defeated the Knights 57-26 on Monday night. “I...
It had been six years since the Western Albemarle boys basketball team last celebrated a Jefferson District basketball crown. That streak came to an end Monday night as the Warriors earned a 55-52 victory over rival Albemarle to finish the regular season unbeaten in district play. Luca Tesoriere scored seven...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder varsity boys have been having a historic season, winning their first 16 games. On Sunday afternoon, they had a tough test against the Sioux Falls Flyers. Ben Burns has the highlights.
As his team prepared to play High Point this week, Virginia men’s lacrosse star Connor Shellenberger said the Cavaliers focused extensively on how difficult the Panthers are to put away. “It’s one thing to come out hot against them,” said Shellenberger. “A lot of what we talked about this...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Athletes from across Montana showcased their talents in the Special Olympics Bowling tournament last week. NBC Montana attended the event in Missoula. But because of COVID restrictions, teams from Miles City, Billings, Polson, Lewistown, Glasgow and Bozeman live-streamed their tourneys. It allowed more athletes to compete...
SALISBURY — On a nearly balmy Saturday, plenty of snow was still on the ground for the 96th annual Jumpfest, at Satre Hill by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association. Young ski jumpers from all over competed in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament on Saturday and will take part in the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships on Sunday. The eastern division’s Junior National Team will be named after Sunday’s events.
Knightstown Athletics is proud to recognize this year’s Winter Senior student-athletes and band members on Saturday, February 19th at the Boys Basketball game vs Hagerstown. Senior night festivities will occur before the Varsity game, approximately 7:15pm. Seniors and their parent/guardian escorts are asked to line up in the athletic...
The Marathon Lady Olympians defeated Trumansburg 48-24 in order to celebrate a successful senior night. The two seniors from Marathon that were honored at last night’s game were Brooke Tillotson and Paige Hurlburt. However, Tillotson (senior captain) was unable to play due to a foot injury. “It (Tillotson’s injury)...
Milford’s boys and girls ski teams were on fire on the slopes Thursday, February 10, skiing their way to the Alpine Valley the Southeastern Michigan Ski League (SEMSL) championship. On the boys’ side, sophomore Peyton Chamberlain finished second overall in the field of 72 skiers, leading the Mavericks to...
The Section 6AA gymnastics meet featured some amazing performances for Wayzata and Hopkins gymnasts. Wayzata won the team title with a score of 147.85, with Hopkins at 146.225 to place second. Annabelle Speers of Hopkins won the all-around title with a score of 37.500. Speers won the vault and uneven...
Jennifer Truscott grew up skiing with her family. They raced on double-black diamond slopes — the most challenging and dangerous runs in North America. "It was a sport that we loved doing," she said. But Truscott was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2001. As the condition worsened, she could...
