Boris Johnson invited to address Scottish Tory conference

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson will be invited to address the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen next month, the party has said. It comes after party leader Douglas Ross called on the prime minister to resign over the lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall. The Scottish Conservatives are holding their conference...

