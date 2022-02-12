ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 player hits peak nostalgia by recreating iconic FH1 video

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Forza Horizon 5 player managed to recreate the title sequence for FH1 that hit a nostalgic note with the larger community for its incredible accuracy. The great big sandbox of FH5 gave players ways to roam its map of Mexico like never before in the series. The leap Playground Games...

www.dexerto.com

dexerto.com

All new cars coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Vehicle list

Playground Games has revealed series 4 of Forza Horizon 5 and with it comes eight new cars for players around the world to enjoy. On January 31, Playground Games revealed the next month-long series for Forza Horizon 5, and with it are eight new cars for players to drive around Mexico.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 player breaks 13.5m with insane skill chain but there’s a catch

A Forza Horizon 5 players banked a skill chain score of over 13 million but the insane achievement was underlined by the max points players can earn per trick. Veteran Forza players can keep skill chains alive with a few tricks that often has the tally going to astronomical figures. Redditor ‘PoutineMagnet’ shared a clip of the aftermath from their drift that earned them a whopping total of 13,585,500.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 share similar ray-tracing restrictions

The latest State of Play live stream gave players a closer look at the highly-anticipated racing title Gran Turismo 7, which is launching next month. Being the first Gran Turismo title on PS5, the game is expected to bring a massive visual upgrade over its predecessor and judging by the State of Play footage, Gran Turismo 7 is quite the looker with stunning ray tracing, volumetric clouds and high-quality car models.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update includes Festival Playlist changes, new cars, and more

Playground Games has detailed everything dropping in Forza Horizon 5's Series 4 Update, including the Horizon World Cup, Festival Playlist changes, and bug fixes. As detailed in a new Let's Go stream, the first big change coming with the Series 4 Update is the Horizon World Cup. The Horizon World Cup is a community competition between different countries and the case from those specific countries. By using a car manufactured in your chosen country and using it in Festival Playlist modes such as Seasonal Championships, The Trial, Playground Games, etc, you will score a point for that country in the World Cup. The countries taking part in the Horizon World Cup are the USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. At the end of the Series, players will be sent a reward based on the winner.
MUSIC
windowscentral.com

Playground Games details Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 update, new cars

Forza Horizon 5 regularly receives new content through its Festival Playlist and Series updates. On Monday, Playground Games held a stream to share what's coming to FH5 in the upcoming Series 4 update and beyond. This includes the community-wide Horizon World Cup, in which players use cars from their favorite...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dota 2 has just hit its biggest peak player count in over a year and a half

Dota 2 has just seen the highest number of peak players in over a year and a half, with more than 780,000 concurrent players diving into Valve’s MOBA game in January. That’s according to Steam Charts (via Yahoo News), which records that the last time Dota 2 surpassed January’s peak was way back in spring 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 gets a new World Cup event this week

Forza Horizon 5 Season Four helpings have been unveiled for launch later this week. As detailed in the most recent Let's Go livestream from developer Playground Games (which you can see a recap of just below), all the features of Season Four were outlined (via True Achievements). Chiefly, Forza Horizon 5 will get the new Season Four content on February 3, and it'll debut with a brand new event called the Horizon World Cup.
VIDEO GAMES
motoringresearch.com

Forza Horizon 5 gains rare MG XPower SV-R and more

Players of the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox game will be able to drive one of the oddest creations from the ill-fated MG Rover era. A new Series 4 update for the open-world racing game includes the addition of a 2005 MG XPower SV-R to virtual garages. With fewer than 100...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gets Highly Anticipated Update; Angers Gamers

At the forefront is the the ability to edit works created using the EventLab. Nothing prevents us from making adjustments to published templates anymore. Equally important is the increased stability of servers, so that players experience sudden connection loss as rarely as possible... ...but should such a situation nevertheless occur,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Path of Exile Hits 270,260 Peak Concurrent PC Players With Siege of the Atlas Launch

On February 4th, Grinding Gear Games’ long-awaited end-game expansion for Path of Exile, Siege of the Atlas, finally went live. It was a relatively smooth launch that had no major issues and due to the positive reception of the new mechanics, the free-to-play title has set a new peak concurrent player record. According to the developer, it hit a peak of 270,260 concurrent players on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Apex Legends Hits 392,998 Peak Concurrent Players on Steam

The newest season of Apex Legends debuted this week with Defiance, introducing the new sabotaged Olympus map, a new Legend in Mad Maggie and the 9v9 limited time mode Control. Perhaps due to the hype surrounding it, Steam player numbers have hit a staggering new high. According to SteamDb, the battle royale shooter has a new all-time peak concurrent player total of 392,998.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Forza Horizon 5 Patch Fixes Some Of Its Biggest Online Issues

If you're wondering why you suddenly have a huge number of Car Mastery points to reassign in Forza Horizon 5, it's likely because Playground Games just released a large patch that fixes a multitude of issues, from persistent online issues to bugs that block progress in Horizon's story mode. This...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Gets Massive Multiplayer Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new update for Forza Horizon 5 has been pushed out by developer Playground Games this week. In total, this patch is one of the biggest that the game has received since first launching in late 2021 and it brings about a variety of fixes to the popular racing title. And while stability and bug fixes are predominantly found in this update, Playground has also made a number of tweaks to the game's multiplayer component.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dota 2’ hits highest peak player count in nearly two years

Dota 2 has hit its highest concurrent player count in almost two years, with over 780,000 players on Steam. According to data from Steam Charts, as reported by Yahoo News, Valve‘s popular MOBA has just hit its highest player count in 20 months. As of January 2022, Dota 2...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How many people play Fortnite? Player count in 2022

While Fortnite might not be as dominant as it once was, Epic Games’ battle royale title is still a titan of the industry. How many people still play it in 2022 though? We’ve got the stats of just how many people play Fortnite with the game’s current player count.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Forza Horizon 5 Update Patch Notes Out This Feb 1 for Bug Fixes

Developer Playground Games has now released a new February 1, 2022 update for Forza Horizon 5. This update should now be out for the PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. While the update does not contain any new content, it does include fixes to game stability and more. Some PC specific fixes have also been implemented in this update. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.
VIDEO GAMES

