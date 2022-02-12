Forza Horizon 5 player hits peak nostalgia by recreating iconic FH1 video

Playground Games has detailed everything dropping in Forza Horizon 5's Series 4 Update, including the Horizon World Cup, Festival Playlist changes, and bug fixes. As detailed in a new Let's Go stream, the first big change coming with the Series 4 Update is the Horizon World Cup. The Horizon World Cup is a community competition between different countries and the case from those specific countries. By using a car manufactured in your chosen country and using it in Festival Playlist modes such as Seasonal Championships, The Trial, Playground Games, etc, you will score a point for that country in the World Cup. The countries taking part in the Horizon World Cup are the USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. At the end of the Series, players will be sent a reward based on the winner.

