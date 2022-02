If Pokemon Legends: Arceus has taught us anything over the last couple weeks, it's that a lot of Pokemon would be quite creepy in the real-world. Of course, as long-time fans can attest, Ghost-type Pokemon have always been creepy, going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, where they remained mostly confined to Lavender Town. TikTok user @the.revival seems keenly aware of that fact, as they have revealed an awesome new video featuring a 3D animated Gastly! The video has already found a lot of fans, racking up more than 73,000 likes over the last three days!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO