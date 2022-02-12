“A Pleasure to Burn”: We Are Closer to Bradbury’s Dystopia Than Orwell’s or Huxley’s

My background with Julian Fellowes goes further back than the much-beloved Downton Abbey; I was mesmerized by his writing as far back as Godsford Park. Like Downton, it was set in the UK, in a country estate owned by the moneyed elite. Despite my love for his work, I had my reservations when I heard that Fellowes was developing a drama set in Gilded Age New York. The UK and the US have enjoyed some common reference points then and now, but their elites, particularly at the turn of the 20th Century (with The Gilded Age on one side and Downton Abbey on the other), were two very different kinds of animals. In fact, New York’s elites are different from other similar groups WITHIN the US. There is a hunger and a bite amongst them that is almost unique. Interestingly, the same can be said of New York’s poor. The Five Points, the Gangs of New York, Tammany Hall supporters, even the average workers; these are not the gentle souls who worked in Yorkshire. This is particularly true during the Gilded Age, an age of unfettered technological and financial progress and industrialization that ran roughshod over anyone too slow to keep up. Though Downton sometimes tackled the issues of modernity, it did so in a quaint country setting that feels more antiquated than The Gilded Age, despite the fact that it’s set a few decades later. The Gilded Age was a dog-eat-dog world. Would Fellowes be able, as a foreigner and as a writer who has focused on the UK, to understand and convey the unique character of New York, a character that baffles even our fellow Americans? For the first two episodes, I must confess I was unsure about the answers to these questions. Episode three (“Face the Music”) might prove to be the turning point, the episode where the show truly grows out of its Downton-like tropes to become its own very American thing.

