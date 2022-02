Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Richard Agar was pleased with the effort from his players as they lost 22-20 to Warrington in their first game of 2022. Leeds went down to 12 men after new signing James Bentley was shown a red card. That happened when Leeds were 4-0 down but in his absence Leeds rallied and got the Wolves on the back foot and very nearly won. But ultimately Agar was left lamenting what he felt was a “lack of composure” late in the game and in good ball situations.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO