Content begats content begats content, and no one knows that better than our modern day king of content, Netflix. Riding high off of the buzz around their latest true crime adjacent documentary series "The Tinder Swindler," Netflix is already asking themselves the next logical question, which is can we make a movie out of this TV show? And more importantly, can we make money out of making a movie of this TV show? If "Dirty John" and the warring Fyre Festival documentaries have taught us anything, it's yes, but only time will tell.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO