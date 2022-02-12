ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Terzian gives exclusive tour of LA nightlife ahead of Super Bowl LVI

NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA is hosting the biggest event of the year, Super Bowl LVI, and...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Nightlife#American Football#La#H Wood Group#Co Founder
iheart.com

Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
NFL
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Electrifies Super Bowl LVI at Kickoff

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson got Super Bowl LVI started the best way possible. The 49-year old actor and former WWE Superstar stood in the middle at the 50-yard-line at SoFi Stadium before the big game between the Los Angles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson then channeled his inner WWE with the "Finally the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles while throwing in the "for the millions ... AND MILLIONS" phrases as he introduced the teams and got the fans fired up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxla.com

500 drones light up sky over downtown LA as part of NFL Super Bowl themed show

LOS ANGELES - It was a show like no other. 500 drones lit up the night sky over downtown Los Angeles as part of an NFL light show to kick off Super Bowl weekend. The display features about 500 drones working in tandem to depict a number of Super Bowl-related images, including the team logos of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a diagram of a typical play in traditional Xs and Os, and the Lombardi trophy given to the winner of the big game.
NFL
KTLA

Super Bowl halftime: Here are the ways the show pays homage to L.A.

It’s almost here. The biggest sporting event of year is set for Sunday at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. But, let’s be honest, many of us won’t be watching the Super Bowl because of football. Sure, the Rams will be playing at home and the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been to the big game since 1989. But another […]
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
KTLA

Super Bowl LVI brings traffic, protests to Inglewood area

Super Bowl LVI tied up traffic in the Inglewood area on Sunday as tens of thousands of football fans flocked to SoFi Stadium to watch the big event. Sky5 and video from a KTLA news vehicle captured the gridlock around the area hours before kickoff. While the traffic was a nightmare for some — one […]
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl 56 Concession Prices Are Out: Fans React

Concessions at sporting events are already expensive. Now add a Los Angeles backdrop and multiply that by the biggest football game in the world. On Sunday, Darren Rovell revealed the cocktail prices at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI and… oof. How does a $17 Michelob Ultra sound?. “What…”...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy