NFL

Vanessa Bryant | This is LA

NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 30 years, the Super Bowl has made its...

www.nfl.com

ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is celebrating a special birthday. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a sweet post -- dedicated to Natalia -- on Instagram. “Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘,” she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile.
Popculture

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Another Family Loss on Heels of 2-Year-Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant has revealed another heartbreaking family loss, which comes on the heels of the 2-year-anniversary of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's tragic deaths. In an Instagram post on Friday, Bryant revealed that her family dog, Crucio, had died. "We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy," she wrote in post featuring some sweet photos of the pup. "Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you."
firstsportz.com

Vanessa Bryant sends heartfelt message to late husband Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day

In the previous decade, Vanessa Bryant and Kobe were known as the cutest couple, NBA fans had ever seen. Not only were the couple a source of inspiration with their deeds off the court, but were spotted spending some quality time together in Hollywood time and again. But the demise of the most loved player in the league, sent shock waves all around the world. Even then, Vanessa was courageous enough to look after her daughters. But now on Valentine’s Day, it seems like she missed her late husband a little too much.
San Diego Channel

On second anniversary of Kobe Bryant crash, trial nears

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - On Wednesday's second anniversary of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, trial is nearing in a lawsuit brought by the NBA legend's widow seeking millions of dollars in damages for the emotional distress she claims suffering after discovering that graphic photos of her loved ones' remains were allegedly shared by Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire department personnel.
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Blew the Whistle on Cops Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Images Has No Regrets

The man who prompted an investigation into law enforcement officers sharing gruesome images from the helicopter crash site where basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed has said he’d blow the whistle “all over again” if he had to. Ralph Mendez filed a complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Jan. 2020 after a bartender told him a deputy had been there that night, showing him “shocking” pictures of “burned” victims. “It just sounded bad,” Mendez told ABC7. “It just sounded wrong on different levels, whether it’s illegal or not.” The whistleblower, expecting his first child at the time, said he saw a role model in Bryant. “I thought to myself, ‘If I don’t say something, and it is true, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to live with myself,’” Mendez explained. Deputy Joey Cruz’s actions were later denounced as “wildly inappropriate” by the sheriff. According to Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers, graphic images of the remains of the basketball star and possibly their daughter, Gianna, were shared among at least 28 deputies and a dozen firefighters. Cruz remains the only deputy to have been disciplined for his actions so far.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
FanSided

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Is In Full Dad Mode With Blue Ivy Carter At The Super Bowl Ahead Of Kickoff: Watch

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now that game day is finally upon us, so many of our favourite celebrities have flocked to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, who documented his view from the stands alongside YG, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and his two oldest kids on his own Instagram page this afternoon.
NFL

