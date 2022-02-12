The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

US equities crashed sharply on Friday as investors reacted to the latest warning by the US intelligence on Russia’s activity near Ukraine. In a statement, the agencies said that Russia had amassed enough troops near the Ukrainian border and the Baltic Sea. They warned that an invasion could happen any time in the coming days. These were the latest revelations by the intelligence community. Two weeks ago, they warned that Russia was planning some fake attacks in a bid to provoke an invasion. Still, analysts believe that any geopolitical crisis in the region will have minimal impact on stocks. This partially explains why US futures pointed higher.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO