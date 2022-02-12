ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

By Felicity Bradstock
OilPrice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it legal for the central bank to issue a digital currency. According to a report by Elliptic, over $570,000 of cryptocurrency has flooded into voluntary organizations and NGOs in Ukraine. Ukraine could quickly become a crypto superpower at the rate funds are flooding...

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

Moscow’s state-owned oil giant, Rosneft, signed a US$80 billion 10-year deal to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) with 100 million metric tonnes of oil. This increase in crude oil delivery volumes and mechanisms to China is part of a broad-based strategy to circumvent to as great a degree as possible the effects of international sanctions against Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets headed for a sharply higher open Tuesday after Russia said that some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn't specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine's border. Investors viewed Russia's muddled announcement...
MARKETS
Action News Jax

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

BERLIN — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Germany's chancellor on Tuesday after the Kremlin signaled that it was still possible for diplomacy to head off what Western officials have said could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. In another possible sign that the Kremlin would like...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

CRYPTOVERSE-Bitcoin Runs Into Russian Rules and Regiments

(Reuters) - Bristling tensions and looming laws in Europe could offer clues to two questions: Can bitcoin be a safe-haven asset? And can Russia emerge as a crypto superpower?. The answer to the first, for now at least, is no; while fortress gold has risen 2.3% over the past week, as Western warnings about Russian aggression have intensified, bitcoin has lost 3%. That was worse than the 0.9% decline of the Nasdaq Composite index.
WORLD
actionforex.com

Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Geopolitical Tensions

US equities crashed sharply on Friday as investors reacted to the latest warning by the US intelligence on Russia’s activity near Ukraine. In a statement, the agencies said that Russia had amassed enough troops near the Ukrainian border and the Baltic Sea. They warned that an invasion could happen any time in the coming days. These were the latest revelations by the intelligence community. Two weeks ago, they warned that Russia was planning some fake attacks in a bid to provoke an invasion. Still, analysts believe that any geopolitical crisis in the region will have minimal impact on stocks. This partially explains why US futures pointed higher.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has put the energy market on high alert for possible disruptions of Russian energy supplies to Europe. While most of the talk and headlines focus on a potential disruption of Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe, a significant decline in Russian crude and oil product exports westwards to Europe would also have a devastating effect on the energy supply in Europe, which is already grappling with a gas and power crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Spike On Rumors Russia Is Preparing To Invade Ukraine

Oil prices are soaring after media outlets began to report that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent. PBS has reported that according to officials, “the U.S. believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and communicated those plans to the Russian military.”. Six U.S. and Western officials have reportedly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Russia, Tennessee Have Good News for Crypto

The signals are increasingly green for cryptocurrency fans. Within days, in quick succession, authorities in Russia and the United States sent positive messages suggesting that the adoption of digital currencies was well on its way. In Russia, the authorities have made a major U-turn. The country no longer wants to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Lease

Russia Moves Forward With Cryptocurrency Regulations

Russia is moving to regulate cryptocurrencies.Tezos/Unsplash. Russia is set to enact new regulations on cryptocurrency on February 18. According to blockworks.co, Russia accounts for 11% of the BTC mining in the world. Russia's move to regulate the digital currency sector will stir other nations to act in similar fashion.
OilPrice.com

Geopolitical Risk Premium Could Send Oil Prices To $120

There are already plenty of oil bulls out there, but another one has just joined them. Strategist David Roche said this week oil could hit $120 per barrel in case of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. The Ukraine situation has been in the spotlight for weeks now, and one might...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AG Week

Weather woes, geopolitical concerns continue to impact markets

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grains wrapped up the first week of February mixed with all three wheat exchanges posting losses as did old crop corn. New crop corn and the soybean complex were a different story.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

The new Russian law to accept crypto as a valid currency

Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines when he announced that he may accept cryptocurrencies as payment in future transactions. It seems the leader was true to his word as the Russian government released a statement on Tuesday announcing it had reached an agreement with its central bank on how to regulate cryptocurrencies.
ECONOMY
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
jwnenergy.com

Oil extends decline with geopolitical tensions seen easing

Oil fell sharply as traders weighed the risks to the market’s recent rally, including a potential de-escalation in tension over Ukraine and the resumption of Iran nuclear talks. Futures in New York declined as much as 2.5 per cent. French President Emmanuel Macron said that he got assurances from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Geopolitical Risks Amid A Global Pandemic

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Current tensions in the Indo-Pacific and Eastern Europe could impact commodity markets in 2022. Geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia are already beginning to exacerbate supply chain issues initially triggered...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BAE Systems Benefits From Geopolitical Tensions

Issues with Russia at the Ukraine border are putting European defense stocks in a good position. BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)(OTCPK:BAESY) is a stock that we've been following in connection with our major holding in Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) as part of our European defense coverage. We choose Dassault mainly because of deep value, but BAE has always been a stock which we've held in high regard. While we continue to hold Dassault, BAE has certain elements that make it more directly well-positioned for the growing geopolitical tensions experienced with Russia over Ukraine. With a broader portfolio of relevant defense products, but also because despite Brexit, the Tempest might be a more pan-European lynchpin than Dassault's 6th gen fighter programme. With current performance languishing, we see BAE as an interesting prospect.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
securitymagazine.com

Check out Episode 9 of The Cybersecurity and Geopolitical Podcast — Russia: The Global Protagonist

Security magazine presents the latest episode of The Cybersecurity and Geopolitical Podcast — Russia: The Global Protagonist. Ian Thornton-Trump, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Cyjax and Gareth Corfield, Security and Legal Correspondent at The Register, review the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and discuss the ongoing “cyber war” in the region.
POLITICS

