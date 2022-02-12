The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

Issues with Russia at the Ukraine border are putting European defense stocks in a good position. BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)(OTCPK:BAESY) is a stock that we've been following in connection with our major holding in Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) as part of our European defense coverage. We choose Dassault mainly because of deep value, but BAE has always been a stock which we've held in high regard. While we continue to hold Dassault, BAE has certain elements that make it more directly well-positioned for the growing geopolitical tensions experienced with Russia over Ukraine. With a broader portfolio of relevant defense products, but also because despite Brexit, the Tempest might be a more pan-European lynchpin than Dassault's 6th gen fighter programme. With current performance languishing, we see BAE as an interesting prospect.
