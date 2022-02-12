ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Disappointing Chelsea need second half turnaround from Thomas Tuchel

 2 days ago

It’s a good thing Thomas Tuchel is back, because this Chelsea team need a serious talking to at half time. It’s another week, another flaccid performance from his team, with no verve...

Chelsea win Club World Cup as Kai Havertz scores extra-time penalty against Palmeiras

Chelsea were forced to go all the way, but finally get them all in. The European champions became the world champions, and just the fifth club to win every major trophy, after Kai Havertz again won them a major final.This was through a contentious penalty against Palmeiras that was probably the right decision, but again raises the possibility that the rule is wrong. Chelsea will fairly argue that it was a similarly harsh call on Thiago Silva that forced them all the way to extra-time in the first place, but the details won’t matter to history. Neither will an unconvincing...
Chelsea to back Thomas Tuchel and sustained Premier League title bid with summer investment

Chelsea are planning to back head coach Thomas Tuchel to follow up his incredible cup success with a sustained Premier League title bid next season. Tuchel won his third trophy since succeeding Frank Lampard just over a year ago, as Chelsea became club world champions on Saturday, and has the chance to add another piece of silverware to his collection in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in two weeks.
Romelu Lukaku
Thomas Tuchel
Mason Mount
Thomas Tuchel revels in Chelsea’s Club World Cup win after beating Covid isolation

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he only beat his Covid isolation at the “second-to-last chance” to coach Chelsea to their maiden Club World Cup title in person.The Blues’ German boss admitted he cut a frustrated figure trying to coach Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Plymouth and the Club World Cup semi-final from his office.And, as time ticked down, he revealed he made several drives to the airport without even waiting for his Covid test result, such was his desperation to join the Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi.Tuchel tested negative at the penultimate chance to reach the United Arab Emirates in...
Chelsea's world title is for Abramovich, says Tuchel

ABU DHABI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dedicated the team's FIFA Club World Cup title to owner Roman Abramovich after a 2-1 extra time win over Palmeiras landed the only trophy missing since the Russian billionaire bought the club. Kai Havertz's converted penalty near the end of...
Mason Greenwood news: Manchester United left in ‘unusual situation’ says manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...
Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan: Serie A's top two draw in Naples

Inter Milan maintained their one-point lead over Napoli as Edin Dzeko earned a point for the leaders at Serie A's second-placed club. There are just two points between Inter and third-placed AC Milan, who could go top by beating Sampdoria on Sunday. Napoli, who have played a game more than...
MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
