Live Nation, the entertainment giant that organized the tragic Astroworld Festival, which left 10 dead and over three hundred injured in 2021, has announced the upcoming When We Were Young festival. It was originally planned to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 22, but increased demand resulted in the addition of two more dates. As the title suggests, it will feature many artists from the once-dominant alternative-genre, including Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Avril Lavigne. The star-studded roster of sixty-five bands is impressive to say the least, but the logistics, pricing and safety of the festival have been rightfully called into question by many. Much like the assortment of acts that will be playing, the anticipated festival seems like a mixed bag.

