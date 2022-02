A 13-point lead late in the second half was squandered and then some by TCU basketball in Lubbock on Saturday afternoon, as the Frogs fell to No. 9 Texas Tech 82-69. Overwhelmed by a rambunctious crowd at United Supermarkets Arena, TCU trailed by as much as 22 points in a game that went from excitement to embarrassment for the Frogs over the course of 20 minutes of play.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO