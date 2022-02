At Canyon Crest Academy, a public high school in San Diego, students have been reading a moving poem written by Fariba Mohebi, an 11th grader in Afghanistan. Banned from attending school after the Taliban takeover, Fariba broke down and wrote, "Why Was I Born a Girl?" The poem, a powerful condemnation of the way young girls are treated in Afghan society, traveled 8,000 miles to the United States through Periodic Zoom sessions between Afghan and American learners. As the 11th grader accesses education in a makeshift tutoring center in her community under threat of punishment by the Taliban, students in the USA grapple with their understandings of privilege, The New York Times reports.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO