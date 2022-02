We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you procrastinated and decided to wait before pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you might be in for a delay before receiving either tablet. It seems that Samsung may have underestimated the popularity of a strong Android tablet line and when pre-orders started on Wednesday after the slates were unveiled, so many pre-orders came in for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra that Samsung had to halt pre-orders for those two models in the states.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO