ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pepperdine

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 2 days ago

On Thursday, the BYU men's basketball team trailed LMU by 17 on the road and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory. On Saturday night, the Cougars will look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive once again at Pepperdine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLi6o_0eCxT5Ar00

The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs San Francisco

  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 89% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-64.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 85.5% chance to beat the Waves.

Bubble Watch

On Friday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament predictions. BYU was firmly on the bubble and listed as the "Last Team In". The Cougars must beat the Waves on the road to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bruce Pearl responds to criticism of Auburn mid-court dance routine

Prior to Auburn’s mid-week loss against Arkansas, the Tigers came under criticism for dancing on the mid-court logo in Bud Walton Arena. However, head coach Bruce Pearl defended the season-long tradition of mid-court dance routines despite the ire of Eric Musselman and Arkansas fans alike. On ESPN’s College GameDay,...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caylin Newton announces transfer destination after 2 seasons at Auburn

Caylin Newton has found his new home. The Auburn transfer is headed to William & Mary after 2 seasons with the Tigers. The move reunites Newton with Mike London, his former Howard head coach. Newton’s tweeted William & Mary graphic indicates he’ll be a wide receiver for the Tribe. Newton...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Cbs Sports#Byu Radio#Watch Byu#Pepperdine#Lmu#Cbs Sports Network Radio#Byu Sports Network#Byu Radio Sirius Xm#Ksl#The Byu Radio#Byu Cougars#Gameday#Radio Talent#Byucougars Com#Espn Bpi#Cougs Daily#Instagram Byu Si
Kankakee Daily Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee's game abruptly ends due to altercation

Update: Kankakee has forfeited Saturday's home game against Bloom. Officials at Kankakee High School confirmed to the Daily Journal a fight between both teams and some spectators broke out during the third quarter of Friday’s boys basketball game between Kankakee and Thornwood. The Kays were leading the game that was played at Thornwood 38-32, when two players became tangled in an altercation that rapidly saw both benches empty and some fans became engaged.
KANKAKEE, IL
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Goodbye to a favorite Buckeye

When the Ohio State football team released its current roster, I was disappointed to find it did not include the name of one of my favorite Buckeyes. Cormontae Hamilton is no longer with the program. I know what you’re thinking, “Who is Cormontae Hamilton and why is he one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Another report of growing tension between Gobert, Mitchell in Jazz locker room

There has been pressure on the Jazz this season from the opening tip — a make-or-break season for the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era in Utah. If this season doesn’t see a deep playoff run, it has been expected the roster will be broken down and one of the big stars traded. Having a new owner in Ryan Smith, then him hiring Danny Ainge to head up basketball operations only increased the perception that it is now or never for these Jazz.
NBA
azdesertswarm.com

No. 6 Arizona women’s basketball looks for revenge against ASU

It might have been their worst game of the season. Arizona women’s basketball lost by more points to USC, but that was a midweek makeup game in an empty gym with two missing starters. They also lost by more to Stanford, but that’s Stanford in Maples Pavilion. Losing by four to ASU with at least half of the crowd rooting for the Wildcats was in a different category.
TUCSON, AZ
KREM

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: Game Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face what could be their toughest matchup in a while on Saturday, Feb. 12 as No. 22 Saint Mary’s comes to the Kennel. The game will be aired on ESPN2 with a live stream on Watch ESPN. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
hebervalleyradio.com

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine. Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high. Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points. Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

How to watch Pepperdine vs. Brigham Young: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Brigham Young 18-8; Pepperdine 7-19 The Pepperdine Waves are 3-9 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Pepperdine and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Waves winning the first 76-73 at home and the Cougars taking the second 82-77.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Utah Jazz (35-21) are favored by 13.5 points as they ready to play the Houston Rockets (15-40) on February 14, 2022. The Jazz took down the Magic 114-99 and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites, while falling short of the 222.5 point total in their last outing on Friday. Donovan Mitchell totaled a team-high 24 points in the victory. In their last game, the Rockets got a team-high 30 points from Kevin Porter Jr. in a 139-120 loss to the Raptors on Thursday. They failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 259 points to go over the 224.5 point total.
NBA
AllUtes

How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado

Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.
BOULDER, CO
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
266
Followers
476
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy