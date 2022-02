On what Tennessee learned from playing Kentucky at Rupp Arena…. “The way we turned the ball over and allowed them to score a lot off turnovers, you’re not going to win basketball games anywhere doing that. Transition defense is also important because they play as fast as any team does in the country. If you’re late getting back or not on edge, they’re going to score quickly, so we have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO