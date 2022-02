No. 8 Ohio State fell short of victory Saturday against No. 7 Minnesota, losing 5-1 in a game that also served as a farewell for seven Buckeye seniors and graduate students. The Golden Gophers (19-11) were all over the Buckeyes (21-9-2) on defense, limiting Ohio State to just eight shots in the first period and 30 total. The Buckeyes had an impressive 13-4 record in Columbus before the two losses this weekend.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO